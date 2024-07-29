'This will stay with me forever...': Suryakumar Yadav on T20 WC winning catch against South Africa

PALLEKELE: Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his match-winning catch of David Miller during the ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa, saying that he did not expect such a catch to happen to him during a WC final and that it will stay with him forever.

A fine exhibition of death bowling by the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating first-time finalists South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on June 29.

In the final over of SA's innings during a run-chase of 177 runs, Hardik Pandya was given the responsibility to defend 16 runs against David Miller, a player known to deliver clutch, breakthrough and match-winning performances for the Proteas. Miller attempted a big shot and the ball found Suryakumar near the boundary, who first went out and then inside the boundary to complete the catch legally.

The catch was lauded by commentator Ian Smith for his remarkable athleticism and turned the tides in favour of India, who secured the game by seven runs. This win ended India's 11-year drought for an ICC trophy, having won the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X, Suryakumar said, "This will stay with me forever because I have done those things in my practice sessions a lot. But I did not think that it would come at that moment, World Cup Final and that situation. I am very grateful for that, to be doing something special on a special occasion. But yeah, as you said, that will remain with me forever. I think it will be for a lifetime."

Suryakumar ended the T20 WC as the ninth-highest run-getter, with 199 runs in eight games at an average of 28.42, with a strike rate of over 135. He scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 53.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs. Notably, Suryakumar is leading India in their T20I series against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. With a seven wicket win yesterday, India is 2-0 up in the series.



