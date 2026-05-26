The enigmatic Riyan Parag tides over trolls, injury, patchy form to justify RR's captaincy choice

The incident coincided with the team's late season slide that almost put them on the brink of elimination. He made no bones about his team's poor performance but at the same time chose to slam the game's commentators and experts over making alleged personal remarks on the players.

Though his form picked up in the second half, a hamstring injury forced him to miss two games.

Despite not being fully fit, Parag returned for the do or die for the final league game against Mumbai Indians and made a couple of impressive captaincy calls that shut the door on the opposition.

Jofra Archer was promoted up the order for a late swing before bringing back the X-factor pacer to break the threatening stand between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Parag wears emotions on his sleeve and his post-match comments were a reflection of that.

"I have taken a lot of brave calls actually this season. That's how I like to lead. That's how I lead Assam as well. You got to take your chances, it's not a gamble," he asserted.

Parag comes from a family of sportspersons with his father being a first-class cricketer and mother an India swimmer. He was just 16 months old when he held a plastic bat in his hands.