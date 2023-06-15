The Ashes: Milestones to watch out for during prestigious bilateral series

NEW DELHI: The cricketing world will light up with excitement, thrill and nostalgia as two of the sport's oldest rivals, England and Australia, battle it out for the prestigious Ashes urn in the series starting from June 16 onwards.

The hosts will be aiming to avenge their 4-0 loss in the 2021-22 season. Australia too will be aiming to win their first Ashes series in England in over 20 years.

The hosts are also charged up by the 'Bazball' revolution brought by skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, which has seen England win 11 of their last 13 Tests and dominate their opponents with an attacking, aggressive and positive cricket that aims for victory.

A lot of milestones will be established during the course of this five-match Test cricket extravaganza. Here is a look at them:

A look at milestones that Australian players could achieve:

'Smudge' as he is known to his fans, is considered as one of the greatest in Tests. He is just 53 runs away from 9,000 Test runs. He currently sits at 8,947 runs in 97 Tests at an average of 60.04, with 31 centuries and 37 fifties.

He can also accomplish the 15,000-run landmark in international cricket. In 302 appearances across all formats, Smith has scored 14,894 runs at an average of 49.64, with 43 centuries and 70 fifties. His best score is 239. He is just 106 runs away from this landmark.

Smith will also join the elite company of players to have played 100 Test matches. He will become the 16th Australian to do so.

-Usman Khawaja

The 36-year-old opener will be aiming to go big in what could be his last Ashes series. He has two milestones to watch out for. Khawaja could complete his 5,000 Test runs. Currently in 61 Tests, he has scored 4,508 runs at an average of 46.95 with 14 centuries and 21 fifties. He is just 492 runs away from this milestone.

Khawaja can also reach 7,000 international runs if he goes on a scoring spree. Currently, he has 6,303 international runs at an average of 44.38 in 110 international matches, with 16 centuries and 34 fifties. He needs 697 more runs to reach there.

-Marnus Labuschagne

One of Australia's brightest stars, Labuschagne could get to 4,000 Test runs during this series. The number one batter has 3,461 runs in 38 Tests at an average of 56.73, with 10 centuries and 15 fifties in 66 innings. He needs just 539 runs to reach the milestone.

In case Labuschagne has a blockbuster Ashes season, he could also touch 5,000 international runs. In 69 international matches, he has scored 4,310 runs at an average of 48.42, with 11 tons and 21 fifties. 690 runs to reach there is not a very big deal during an Ashes series.

-Travis Head

Often touted as David Warner's successor in top order, Travis' counter-attacking style combined with his consistency is lethal. He needs 458 runs to reach 3,000 Test runs. Currently, he has scored 2,542 runs at an average of 47.07, with six centuries and 13 fifties.

He could also reach 5,000 international runs. In 108 appearances, he has scored 4,799 runs at an average of 42.09, with nine centuries and 27 fifties across all formats.

-Alex Carey

Aussies first-choice keeper has 803 runs in 20 Tests at an average of almost 35 with a century and four fifties. He needs 197 runs to get to 1,000 Test runs. Sitting at 2,703 runs in 122 international matches at an average of 29.70, with two tons and 11 fifties, he also has a chance to cross 3,000 international runs.

-Cameron Green



This 24-year-old all-rounder needs just 28 runs to get to 1,000 Test runs. In 21 Tests, he has scored 972 runs at an average of 36.00, with a century and six fifties.

-Pat Cummins



The Australian skipper has a total of 221 Test wickets in 50 Tests. A blockbuster Ashes series is all he needs to get to 250 Test scalps.