Team Sea Sakthi from India set to participate in 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

NEW DELHI: Sea Sakthi, a 15-member contingent from Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT), Coimbatore, India, will participate in the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) 2024, scheduled from July 1 to July 6 in Monaco. The team is ready to compete with its innovatively fabricated lightweight twin-propulsion boat powered by clean energy.

The Sea Sakthi team comprises 15 young engineers from various branches of Kumaraguru Institutions, united by a shared vision of creating a sustainable future in the maritime sector. Their relentless pursuit of sustainable excellence drives them to advocate for sustainable alternatives.

"Every year, students surpass themselves. They are an amazing source of ideas. It is fascinating to see their potential, and we are happy to connect them with industry players who greatly support these young engineers. It's a great honor to welcome back the Sea Sakthi team, whose loyalty underscores the importance of this event for young engineers and leading universities," said Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

Team Sea Sakthi achieved a historic milestone by winning the communication prize for the second consecutive year at MEBC 2023. Last year, the team secured 6th position overall and received the "Monaco Town Hall Cup." Under the aegis of the collective "Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting" approach and organized by YCM, this event brings together maritime industry pioneers with visionary engineers to promote alternative propulsion and sustainability in the yachting sector.

The event showcases a unique convergence of boats already on or about to enter the market and innovative prototypes. The contest is open to universities worldwide and on July 6th, will reward the best technological solution for energy efficiency and/or carbon reduction in yachting.

"We are pleased to initiate this prize to help finance the development of a university's department with a grant of EUR25,000. We hope to encourage the winner to further their applied research and perhaps help those prototypes progress towards more industrial solutions," explained Olivier Wenden, Vice-President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Once awarded, the winner will present progress on their project at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge for three years starting in 2025. The lineup for the 11th edition is taking shape.

Entrants to the Solar Class have confirmed their presence, with 15 teams from 14 nations, including India, set to compete in this historic category. Prestigious institutions such as the University of Cambridge, the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, the Politecnico di Milano, and the Technical University of Berlin will participate, representing countries including Canada, Croatia, Peru, Chile and China. Participants will have the opportunity to meet renowned shipyards like Monaco Marine, Oceanco, Ferretti Group and Sanlorenzo. Hydrogen, perceived by many as a key power source in the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future, meets a range of energy needs.

As an energy carrier, hydrogen offers a promising alternative to fossil fuels, produced from renewable sources like solar and wind or through the natural gas decarbonization process. Several contestants have opted for this solution. Of the 21 teams in the Energy Class using electric propulsion, nearly 50% (ten teams) will present hybrid technologies based on hydrogen, while the other 11 teams will store 100% of their energy in Lithium Ion batteries.