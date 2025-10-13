Tamil Nadu’s Nethra wins gold at ILCA Olympic format test in Portugal

CHENNAI: Indian sailor and two-time Olympian Nethra Kumanan clinched the gold medal at the 2025 ILCA Olympic Format Test Event held in Vilamoura, Portugal, from October 7 to 12.

Competing in the ILCA 6 class, Kumanan delivered a dominant performance across the final three races of the event, finishing with a net score of 3 points. She placed first in all three races (Races 8, 9, and 10), securing the overall top spot in a fleet of 10 international competitors.

Croatia’s Elena Vorobeva and Switzerland’s Rosine Baudet finished second and third with net scores of 6 and 12 points respectively.

The event, hosted at Capable Planet, Clube Nautico, served as a format test for the upcoming LA 2028 Olympic Games.