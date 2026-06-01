Tamil Nadu’s Kamali secures Asian Games spot

Another promising surfer from Tamil Nadu, Kishore Kumar, was crowned champion in the Men’s Open category, while local favourite Pradeep Pujar secured Karnataka’s only title of the championship by winning the Surfing Juniors U18 Boys title.

Harish P and Dhamayanthi Sriram also emerged victorious in the newly introduced U14 Boys (Groms) and U14 Girls (Groms) categories respectively. Following the conclusion of the championship, selections for the Indian surfing team for the Asian Games will be determined based on the results of the Indian Open, the inaugural Andaman Little Pro 2026, coaching camps, performances at international events, and overall rankings.