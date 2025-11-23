Tamil Nadu takes the global stage: Hosting the FIH 14th Junior Men’s World Cup 2025

CHENNAI: As India celebrates hundred years of hockey, the sport returns to a State that has been quietly but steadily reshaping the country’s sporting landscape. Tamil Nadu, with its distinct Dravidian model of governance rooted in social inclusion and public welfare, now finds itself hosting one of the most significant global tournaments, the 14th FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025.

From November 28 to December 10, Chennai and Madurai will welcome teams from 24 countries, offering a stage where the future stars of world hockey will compete. For Tamil Nadu, this tournament is not just a sporting event; it is an affirmation of the progress the State has made over the past few years in building infrastructure, enabling accessibility, and creating pathways for young athletes.

This achievement is rooted in the progressive vision of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has emphasised that the benefits of sports must reach every citizen. His leadership has given the State a roadmap that blends world-class infrastructure with grassroots empowerment. Equally decisive has been the role of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, under whose stewardship sports in Tamil Nadu have gained new energy, visibility, and purpose. His personal involvement with athletes, his insistence on inclusive policy, and his commitment to breaking financial and social hurdles have made Tamil Nadu one of India’s emerging sports capitals.

The State’s transformation is most visible in the infrastructure that has come up in record time. The iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, renovated to global standards, has become the nucleus of international hockey once again. It was here that Tamil Nadu hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023, where India lifted the title and reignited national passion for the sport.

Chennai also hosted the 44th edition of the prestigious Chess Olympiad in 2022, an event that brought 187 countries and over 1,700 participants to Tamil Nadu. Then came the Squash World Cup, the International Women’s Tennis Championship, International Sailing Regatta, the World Surfing League, Asia Triathlon Cup, Khelo India Youth Games, the National Track Cycling Championship, the ATP Challenger Tour, the HCL Cyclothon and numerous other global competitions. Each of these events has reinforced Tamil Nadu’s credibility as a world-class sporting destination.

Madurai, too, has joined this story of transformation. The city’s brand-new international hockey stadium, built with modern turf, athlete facilities, and spectator amenities, will host World Cup matches for the first time. This marks a significant recognition of southern Tamil Nadu’s growing hockey culture. Madurai’s schools, colleges, and local sporting communities have long nurtured young talent. Now, with global teams arriving, the city’s legacy will find international expression. Chennai and Madurai together represent both the tradition and the evolution of Tamil Nadu’s sporting identity – a balance of established excellence and emerging potential.

Across the State, a remarkable cultural shift is taking place. A few years ago, State-level hockey participation involved around 3,000 players. Today, more than 11,000 registered hockey players compete across categories. The 100 years of hockey in India was celebrated across Tamil Nadu in 176 venues, with 668 teams participating. This transformation in sports has been supported by systemic reforms: scholarships, high cash incentives, employment opportunities, scientific training, nutrition support, and technology-led athlete monitoring.

Tamil Nadu’s contribution to Indian hockey is also rooted in the achievements of its players. In addition to Ranganathan Francis, Charles Cornelius, Krishnamoorthi, the State has produced icons such as Govinda, the electrifying forward whose flair made him a household name; Olympian V Bhaskaran; VJ Philip, known for his reliability and leadership; Mohammad Riyaz, a distinguished international player; and Munir Seth, who remains an inspiring figure in the State’s hockey history.

Today’s young players, including Karthi Selvam, one of India’s most promising forwards; Mareeswaranand Satish in midfield; and Anand, a dependable defender, represent the continuity of that legacy. Their rise reflects improved coaching systems, enhanced competition, and a State that recognises sporting achievement as a pathway to dignity and career security.

The arrival of the Junior Hockey World Cup trophy has further deepened public engagement. The trophy is travelling across all 38 districts, attracting students, athletes, and local communities in large numbers. Schools and colleges have lined up to welcome the tour; district administrations have organised friendly matches, cultural events, and player interactions. The trophy will also travel to 20 cities across 16 states and Union Territories to promote the tournament. The Trophy Tour has become a symbol of aspiration, reminding young people that the world of sport is not distant, but within reach.

Kangeyan, the official mascot of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, has added further excitement. Inspired by the majestic Jallikattu Kangeyam bull of Tamil Nadu, a symbol of strength, endurance, and agility, Kangeyan embodies the true spirit of hockey too. Standing tall as a tribute to Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage and unyielding resilience, Kangeyan represents the never-give-up attitude that fuels every athlete and every game.

The FIH Junior Hockey World Cup is not simply a tournament arriving in Tamil Nadu. It is the culmination of a long-term commitment to building a sporting State – one where policy, infrastructure, science, technology, and community enthusiasm come together. It represents the confidence Tamil Nadu has developed in its ability to host global events, nurture talent, and create pathways for thousands of young people.

In the coming years, the State’s sporting map will be shaped not only by new infrastructure and international events but by the widening social base of participation promoted by grass root level CM trophy Games. Children from remote schools, athletes from rural academies, and young players from humble neighbourhoods will carry forward the legacy being built today. The Junior Hockey World Cup, arriving at this moment of growth, will become a milestone in that journey.

When the world’s best young players step onto the turfs of Chennai and Madurai, they will experience more than a tournament. They will experience a State that believes deeply in the power of sport, a State that has combined vision with implementation, ambition with empathy, and opportunity with inclusion. As Tamil Nadu welcomes the world, it does so not as a passive host, but as an emerging leader in India’s sporting future.

__ The writer is the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development