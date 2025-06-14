Tamil Nadu sailors shine at YAI Monsoon Regatta 2025

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's young sailors delivered a stellar performance at the 16th YAI Monsoon Regatta 2025, held at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad, from 8 to 14 June.

Alia Sabreen Faisal of the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) won gold in the ILCA 4 (Girls) division, while Shreya Krishna (TNSA) topped the Optimist (Main) class, finishing first overall and first among girls.

Krishna V R (RMYC) secured silver among boys in the Optimist (Main) fleet.

All three were coached by Chitresh of TNSA, a former Asian Games athlete turned mentor.