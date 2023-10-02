"Take a bow for our Champions": Anurag lauds Sutirtha, Ayhika for winning bronze in TT

NEW DELHI: After winning the bronze medal in the Women's Doubles Table Tennis event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday, the pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee came in for praise from Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, for sealing India's first-ever medal in Women's Doubles Table Tennis in the history of the Asian Games.

Anurag Thakur took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to congratulate the Mukherjee pair for their stellar performance and bagging the bronze medal for India and said that Sutirtha and Ayhika have made the whole nation proud.

FORMIDABLE MUKHERJEES WIN A HISTORIC BRONZE



Hats off to Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee for winning 's first-ever medal in Women's Doubles at the #AsianGames!



What an incredible journey it has been for the duo, etching their name in history and leaving an… pic.twitter.com/K3dNqNoTDr — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 2, 2023

Displaying every facet of top-tier table tennis, from mind-blowing serves to impeccable attacking and defending to strategic brilliance, they have made the nation incredibly proud! Take a bow for our Champions," Anurag Thakur wrote on X.

In the semi-final of the table tennis women's double at the ongoing Asian Games, Sutirtha and Ayhika lost 4-3 against North Korea's Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak and bagged the first-ever table tennis medal for India in the history of the Asian Games.

The Mukherjee's had a good start in the game and won the first set by 7-11 but could not maintain consistency as later they only won in the third and sixth in which they won by 7-11, and 5-11 respectively.

Later in the last and final set, the Indian pair failed to make a comeback in the game and had to settle for the bronze medal.

India stands in fourth place in the total medal tally of the ongoing Asian Games with 56 medals, which includes 13 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze medals.