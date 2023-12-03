Tahlia McGrath and Jess Jonassen shift focus to preparation for all-format India tour after WBBL

ADALAIDE: With the ninth season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) over, the focus of fast-bowling all-rounder Tahlia McGrath and left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen now shifts to preparing for the all-format tour of India, which begins with a Test match, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The Australian squad will depart for Mumbai on December 13 and will be kick-starting their tour of India with a four-day Test match at the Wankhede Stadium on December 21. Tahlia admitted that it was tough for her to keep one eye on the India tour while captaining Adelaide Strikers to winning WBBL 2023.

"It's been tough. There's been a lot of bowling my loads after the game, there's been a lot of making sure I've got the right metres and gym sessions under my belt. Playing a Test match in Indian conditions is something that doesn't come around too often and I'm really excited for it."

"It's about putting in the work now, all the Aussie girls have been doing the same, so our bodies are right to get us through a pretty busy schedule in India," Tahlia was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

For Jess, whose side Brisbane Heat finished as runners-up, it’s about finding some days to rest, before commencing preparation for the tour of India, where Australia will be playing a Test match for the first time since 1984.

"I'd love to say I'm having a break, but I have to do fitness testing, so that's not entirely enjoyable. But I'll have a couple of days off at home, spend some time with the family and regroup and start preparing for that India series."

"A Test match first up is really special, and getting to play at Wankhede Stadium – I think I've played there once before in my whole career, so to get the opportunity to be back at a stadium like that will be really special."

"The body's feeling pretty good after such an arduous WBBL campaign, there was a lot of travel and a lot of quick turnarounds for matches, but I'm really pleased with how the body's got through and now it's just about getting the mind right again," she concluded.