Tagore-Thiruvallur DCA inter-district U-12 tournament: Thumping win for Thiruvallur DCA

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur DCA eased to a facile 47-run win over DCA of Chengalpattu in Group B of the 1st Tagore-Thiruvallur DCA inter-district U-12 tournament.

Kaashish Rai top-scored for Thiruvallur with 59 as his team scored 126 for four. He had good support from S Mohit Prathap who remained unbeaten on 54 as the two added 109 runs for the third wicket. In reply, DCA of Chengalpattu was bundled out for 79.

Brief scores: Group B: Vellore DCA 48 in 31.4 overs (J Sai Kishore Kumar 2/10, M Rohith 2/4) lost to Tiruvannamalai DCA 49 for no loss in 7.5 overs; Thiruvallur DCA 126/4 in 40 overs (Kaashish Rai 59, S Mohit Prathap 54*) bt DCA of Chengalpattu 79 in 34.4 overs (Advaith Narayanan 25, S Dashwanth Siddhan 2/12, N Haethish 2/6, AR Anirudh 2/5)

Note : Kaashish Rai of Thiruvallur DCA is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 226 runs with 3 half-centuries and A Thishanth of Tiruvannamalai DCA is the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets with 1 fifer.