Table Tennis Super League- Season 3

CHENNAI: A sports establishment that believes in nurturing young talent within the State, which serves as a platform for them in the future. We aim to become the largest youth sporting organization in the country. We are venturing into Football (CJFL), Badminton and Snooker, and other Sports.

We ﬁrmly believe that there is a great value we can add in this space where there is very little focus now. Our formats of leagues would help young sporting talent to compete with the best of the best and up their skills in the game. We also as an organization believe that promoting the sport with the common public and getting more and more people to watch the sport would help build the popularity of the sport and help gain traction with sponsors and patrons of the sport.

Starting in 2017, after a successful 1st and 2nd season, We are all ready to move on with our 3rd Season (May 2024) with utmost zest. TT SuperStars Like Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, and Amal Raj have been of great support to the League. We hold the mandate to conduct the TTSL along with the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association. The organizing committee appointed by the TNTTA would govern the format and the rules of the league. The league referees are appointed by the TNTTA.