T20I series: AUS continue fine form ahead of World Cup, beat SA 3-0

The five-time World Cup champions confirmed the series sweep with yet another dominant performance on Sunday as they cruised to a five-wicket victory

ByIANSIANS|4 Sep 2023 6:24 AM GMT
Australia beat South Africa 3-0 to win T20I series

DURBAN: Australia have issued a warning ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with a clinical 3-0 sweep over South Africa in their T20I series, here.

The five-time World Cup champions confirmed the series sweep with yet another dominant performance on Sunday as they cruised to a five-wicket victory on the back of a career-best T20I innings of 91 from opener Travis Head, reports ICC.

Head was adjudged Player of the Match after he smashed eight fours and six sixes during an entertaining 48-ball stay, as Australia chased down South Africa's decent total of 190/8 with more than two overs remaining.

Head was last month named in Australia's preliminary World Cup squad for this year's 50-over showcase and the left-hander showed he could play a big part at the event with his maiden T20I half-century against the Proteas.

"It's nice to be back and contributing," Head said.

"There's been limited opportunities in this format for a while. I'd been struggling a little bit to find my tempo and how I wanted to go about it at the top."

All-rounder Mitch Marsh was named Player of the Series for his 186 runs and the Australia captain could also play a big role in his side's World Cup push in India if he can replicate the hard-hitting form he showed against South Africa.

The series was Marsh's first as Australia's new T20I captain and the 31-year-old was thrilled his side could ease to a comfortable series triumph.

"I'm really proud of a pretty young group coming over here and winning the series 3-0," Marsh said.

"We had a great team effort. We prepared really well, and we took the game on.

"We had a bit of luck at times, but as a team we had the mentality of being really positive."

While South Africa badly missed the services of pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje throughout the series, white-ball coach Rob Walter was making no excuses for his side's below-par performances.

"There's no running away from it - their batting skill was better than what we had to offer with the ball," Walter said.

"We got a hard lesson in terms of not executing our skills. It was an eye-opener for the bowling unit."

The teams will now get some valuable 50-over practice ahead of the World Cup when they play a five-match ODI series in South Africa. The first match of that series will be held in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

ICC Men's CricketICC World CupAustraliaSouth Africat20I seriesWorld CupPlayer of the SeriesPlayer of the matchODI series
IANS

