T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India 65/2 against England, rain interrupts play

India scored 65/2 in 8 overs against England

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Jun 2024 4:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-27 16:40:09.0  )
T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India 65/2 against England, rain interrupts play
Visuals from the spot (PTI)

CHENNAI: The match between India and England has been stopped due to rain at Providence stadium in Guyana on Thursday

After the quick dismissals of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma appeared poised to steamroll in the semi-final against England. However, rain played spoilsport, bringing the play to a halt. As rain interrupted play - India was 65/2 .

