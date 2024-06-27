Begin typing your search...
T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India 65/2 against England, rain interrupts play
India scored 65/2 in 8 overs against England
CHENNAI: The match between India and England has been stopped due to rain at Providence stadium in Guyana on Thursday
After the quick dismissals of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma appeared poised to steamroll in the semi-final against England. However, rain played spoilsport, bringing the play to a halt. As rain interrupted play - India was 65/2 .
