T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India score fighting 171 for 7 riding on Rohit's half-century

GEORGETOWN: Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a half-century but England spinners put up a fabulous show before India posted an above par score of 171 for seven in the T20 World Cup semi-final here on Thursday.

The par score on a slow Providence Stadium track is 167.

The India skipper hit six delectable boundaries and two sixes in his 39-ball-57 while Suryakumar Yadav got 47 off 36 balls but heavy rains that stopped them on tracks after eight overs did disturb their momentum.

The duo added 73 runs for the third wicket. Virat Kohli (9) once again failed and now has a tally of 75 runs from seven games in the tournament.

Part-time off-spinner Liam Livingstone (0/24 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/25 in 4 overs) were brilliant in keeping things under check, giving only 49 runs in their eight overs.

It was finally left to Hardik Pandya (23 off 13 balls), who took on Chris Jordan in the 18th over, hitting two consecutive sixes that took them close to 150 before Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Axar Patel (10) took India past the par score.

All the frontline English bowlers were among wickets with Chris Jordan (3/37) having the best figures.

Brief Scores: India 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Suryakumar Yadav 47, Hardik Pandya 23, Chris Jordan 3/37, Adil Rashid 1/25, Jofra Archer 1/33, Reece Topley 1/25, Sam Curran 1/25) vs England.