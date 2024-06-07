T20 World Cup: Stirling wins toss, elects to bowl against Canada

NEW YORK: Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and decided to bowl against Canada in their T20 World Cup Group A encounter on Friday. Both teams are under pressure to secure their first win of the tournament, having lost their opening matches.

Ireland faced a heavy defeat to India by eight wickets earlier this week, while Canada was beaten by the USA by seven wickets in a high-scoring game in Dallas. The groundsmen have removed additional grass from the pitch, making it more conducive for batting, but some movement off the surface is still expected. Both teams have made one change to their playing XIs.

The squads are as follows:

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Junaid Siddiqui, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young.