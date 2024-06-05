T20 World Cup: India wins toss, opts to bowl against Ireland

CHENNAI: India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland in the highly anticipated 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is set to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The only previous encounter between India and Ireland in T20 World Cups dates back to 2009, at Trent Bridge, where India won by eight wickets. Notably, Rohit Sharma is the only player from the current squad who also played in the 2009 edition of the tournament.