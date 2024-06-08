T20 World Cup: Bangladesh defeats Sri Lanka by 2 wickets

CHENNAI: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a Group C clash of the T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Saturday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka only managed to score 124 runs with Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain picking up three wickets each for Bangladesh.

Towhid Hridoy was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh, scoring 40 runs off 20 balls (1x4, 4x6) to help Bangladesh cross the line with 2 wickets and an over remaining.