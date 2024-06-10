Begin typing your search...

T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by 6 runs

Jasprit Bumrah stole the spotlight by claiming three crucial wickets that significantly contributed to India's win.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jun 2024 7:43 PM GMT
T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by 6 runs
X

Jasprit Bumrah 

CHENNAI: India beat Pakistan by 6 runs in the 19th match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Jasprit Bumrah stole the spotlight by claiming three crucial wickets that significantly contributed to India's win.

Despite being bowled out earlier, India's efforts on the field ensured their victory

T20 WCT20 World cupIndiaPakistanIndia vs PakistanT20 World Cup 2024
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X