T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by 6 runs
Jasprit Bumrah stole the spotlight by claiming three crucial wickets that significantly contributed to India's win.
CHENNAI: India beat Pakistan by 6 runs in the 19th match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.
Despite being bowled out earlier, India's efforts on the field ensured their victory
