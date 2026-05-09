Suryansh credits Ponting, Iyer for mindset shift

Shedge revealed a conversation with Ponting after he had spent the early part of the season on the bench left a lasting impact on him.

"After the fourth and fifth game, he asked me if I was frustrated. At first I said no, but then he asked me to tell him honestly. He said he understood how I was feeling — it's easy to get bogged down and feel negative, but harder to stay in the present and focus on the job ahead so that you're ready when the opportunity comes."