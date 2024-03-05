Begin typing your search...

Sumit Nagal marches to final qualifying round on Indian Wells debut

By progressing to the final qualifying round, Nagal not only assured himself of valuable ranking points but also pocketed USD 14,400 in prize money.

ByIANSIANS|5 March 2024 9:45 AM GMT
Sumit Nagal marches to final qualifying round on Indian Wells debut
X

Sumit Nagal

INDIAN WELLS: Indian No.1 tennis player Sumit Nagal secured a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory over American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in straight sets during his first-round qualifying match of the Indian Wells Open on Monday.

On his debut at the Indian Wells Open, Nagal, who is seeded eighth, exhibited remarkable composure, not allowing his opponent a single break point throughout the match.

By progressing to the final qualifying round, Nagal not only assured himself of valuable ranking points but also pocketed USD 14,400 in prize money.

Nagal's success at Indian Wells adds to his recent achievements, including his historic advancement to the second round of the Australian Open and his title win at the Chennai Challengers, which propelled him into the top 100 rankings.

In the upcoming second qualifying round on Tuesday, Nagal is set to face off against Seong-chan Hong in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Sportstennis playerSumit NagalIndian Wells debutAmerican wildcardStefan DostanicIndian Wells OpenChennai Challengers
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X