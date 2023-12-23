Sudhakar excels as Patna Pirates defeats Tamil Thalaivas

CHENNAI: Three-time champion Patna Pirates caused an upset on the opening day of the Chennai leg as it defeated home side Tamil Thalaivas 46-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The Thalaivas did not win but a local boy ended on the winning side as PKL debutant Sudhakar M scored 11 raid points to take the Pirates past the finish line.

The Pirates, on the back of three losses, began well and sped away to a 9-3 lead as Sachin came up with a splendid three-point SUPER RAID. The Thalaivas were down to two men and on the verge of an all-out but made a miraculous recovery to not only get more men on the mat but also inflict the ALL OUT on the Pirates in the 15h minute.

Left corner Himanshu and Iranian Amirhossein Bastami produced two impressive super tackles and Himanshu Narwal completed the rout as he came off the bench to claim two multi-point raids and give the home side an 18-14 lead. However, Sudhakar struck back for the Pirates with numerous back-to-back points as they took a one-point lead into the interval at 21-20.

While the Thalaivas showed a fight in the first half, the second period of play completely belonged to the Pirates. Manjeet was brought on from the bench and wreaked havoc as the Pirates bagged an all-out in the 23rd minute to lead 27-21.

Manjeet went on to cause more damage to the Thalaivas defence and triggered a second all-out in the 31st minute as the Pirates’ lead swelled to 13 points at 37-24.

There was little the Thalaivas could do at this stage, with the score difference further widening. The local crowd could not cheer the Thalaivas to a victory but vociferously applauded when Sudhakar completed his Super 10. Krishan also got a High 5 as the Pirates pocketed their first win in four games.

In the evening’s second match, Telugu Titans recorded its first win of the season beating Haryana Steelers 37-36 in a brilliant game. The Titans’ defenders were the real standouts on the evening registering an outstanding 18 tackle points in the game.

The teams traded points in the opening minutes before Shivam Patare’s super raid opened a gap for the Steelers over the Titans.

Despite their success on the raid, the Steelers’ defence was unable to stop the Titans’ raiders from picking up points ensuring that the scoreboard remained relatively close throughout the half. The Steelers’ defence picked up a mere 2 tackle points the entire half.

Coincidentally it was the Steelers’ first tackle point of the evening that also set up the first all-out, as they took a 16-11 lead.

RESULTS: Tamil Thalaivas 33 lost to Patna Pirates 46; Haryana Steelers 36 lost to Telugu Titans 37