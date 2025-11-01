Sub-Junior/Junior National Squash: Arihant, Anika emerge U-19 champions

CHENNAI: Arihant KS of Tamil Nadu and qualifier Anika Dubey of Maharashtra emerged the Under-19 boys’ and girls’ champions respectively in the Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championships which concluded at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Friday.

Top seed Arihant, who displayed dominant form through the competition, beat second seed Yusha Nafees (UP) 11-8, 12-10, 10-12, 11-5 in a keenly contested final between the junior National teammates who were a part of the bronze medal-winning side at the World Junior Team Championships in Egypt in July.

Anika, a two-time U-15 National champion who skipped the U-17 category to compete in the U-19s, beat state-mate Akanksha Gupta 11-5, 11-8, 11-8 in the final.

Among other finals, Jharkhand’s Aadya Budhia retained her U-15 girls title, beating Goushika M (TN) in four close games.