Stuart MacGill charged over alleged role in cocaine supply

SYDNEY: Former Australian star spinner Stuart MacGill has been charged over his alleged role in a large cocaine supply following a police investigation into an earlier alleged kidnapping.

Police arrested the 52-year-old at Chatswood Police Station on Tuesday night and charged him with knowingly taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, ABC News reported.

The investigation into MacGill began in April 2021 after he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of men.

MacGill made headlines in April 2021 after filing a complaint telling police he was confronted and forced into a car in the Sydney suburb of Cremorne and taken to Bringelly. He had told police that he was continuously beaten on the head leaving him concussed, and tried to extort money from him before dropping him at Belmore after an hour later.

Six men including his then-partner's brother have been charged over the alleged kidnapping, which took place on Sydney's lower north shore in April 2021.

However, MacGill was granted strict conditional bail to face Manly Local Court on October 26.

The former cricketer played for the Australian men's Test team for 10 years between 1998 and 2008, taking more than 200 wickets. At one point, he was ranked the world's second-best bowler, behind his team-mate Shane Warne