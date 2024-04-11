Steven Smith joins Major League Cricket's Washington Freedom

NEW YORK: Australian cricket star Steven Smith has officially signed with Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom ahead of the second season starting from July 4. The move, long speculated upon, comes as no surprise, given Smith's previous role as a brand ambassador for Freedom and his expressed interest in playing in the USA.

Smith, who owns an apartment in New York, expressed his excitement about the opportunity, calling it "pretty cool" to be part of the burgeoning cricket scene in America.

The high-performance partnership between Smith's domestic team, New South Wales (NSW), and Freedom likely played a role in facilitating the move, despite coaching changes within the NSW setup.

While Smith prepares for his MLC debut, he faces a challenge in earning a spot in Australia's final squad for the T20 World Cup. Having had limited opportunities in T20 cricket recently, since his prolific return to the BBL for Sydney Sixers in the 2022-23 season, where he made 346 runs at a strike rate of 174.74, Smith has played two T20Is in India, two matches in last season's BBL and as many games against New Zealand in February, where he made 11 and 4 while opening the batting.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his international future, Smith remains focused and relaxed, stating that he's prepared for whatever decision comes his way. With a successful stint in the Big Bash League under his belt and a desire to make an impact on the global stage.