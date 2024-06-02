Steve Smith turns 35: Records, accomplishments of Australian batting legend

NEW DELHI: Steve Smith, the star Australian batter and former captain, turned 35 on Sunday. Let us look at his career and accomplishments.
One of the Test all-time greats
In 109 Tests and 195 innings, Smith has scored 9,685 runs at an average of 56.97, with 32 centuries and 41 fifties in 195 innings. His best score is 239.
Winner of the ICC World Test Championship
Smith played a crucial role in Australia's maiden ICC World Test Championship win, beating India by 209 runs in the final at the UK. Smith scored a match-winning century in the match. In the WTC Cycle 2021-23, Smith made 1,407 runs at an average of 52.11, with four centuries and six fifties. His best score was 200*.
Transition from a leg spinner to a world-class batter
Smith transitioned from a promising leg-spin all-rounder to the 'Best Since Bradman'. The fourth-highest run-getter for Australia in Tests, Smith scored an unbelievable 6,194 runs in 56 matches at an average of 72.02, with 24 centuries and 23 fifties and best score of 239.
Most runs by an active player in Ashes
As an active player, Smith is the highest-run-scorer in the Ashes series history against England and overall third-highest. In 37 matches, he has scored 3,417 runs at an average of 56.01, with 12 centuries and 13 fifties and best score of 239.
ODI career
In 158 ODIs, Smith has scored 5,446 runs at an average of 43.91 and a strike rate of 87.41, with 12 centuries and 33 fifties in 142 innings. His best score is 164.
Two-time World Cup winner
Smith has won two ODI World Cups with Australia, in 2015 and 2023. His 2015 WC campaign was really great, scoring 402 runs in seven innings at an average of 67.00, with a century and four fifties. He scored a century against India in the semis and a half-century in the final.
T20I career
Smith, who has won the 2021 World Cup, has played 67 T20Is for Australia, scoring 1,094 runs in 55 innings at an average of 24.86, with five fifties and a strike rate of 125.45. His best score is 90.