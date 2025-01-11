Begin typing your search...

    St Bede’s crowned champion

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jan 2025 8:43 PM IST
    St Bede’s AI Hr Sec School defeated Don Bosco Egmore in DB MRF Tournament

    CHENNAI: St Bede’s AI Hr Sec School defeated Don Bosco Egmore by two runs to win the DB MRF Tournament (Don Bosco u-16 Invitation tournament).

    Batting first, St Bede’s scored 97 with Mohammed Junaid top-scoring with 28. In reply, Don Bosco Egmore narrowly finished short, having been restricted to 95 for nine. Jai Harish took three for 14.

    Brief scores: Final: St Bede’s AI Hr Sec School 97 in 30 overs (Mohammed Junaid 28) bt Don Bosco Egmore 95/9 in 30 overs (Jai Harish 3/14)

    DTNEXT Bureau

