St Bede’s crowned champion

CHENNAI: St Bede’s AI Hr Sec School defeated Don Bosco Egmore by two runs to win the DB MRF Tournament (Don Bosco u-16 Invitation tournament).

Batting first, St Bede’s scored 97 with Mohammed Junaid top-scoring with 28. In reply, Don Bosco Egmore narrowly finished short, having been restricted to 95 for nine. Jai Harish took three for 14.

Brief scores: Final: St Bede’s AI Hr Sec School 97 in 30 overs (Mohammed Junaid 28) bt Don Bosco Egmore 95/9 in 30 overs (Jai Harish 3/14)