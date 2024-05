CHENNAI: St. Bede's Sports Foundation [CSSF] in Chennai is all set to conduct a 9 months Cricket Coaching Camp at the St. Bede's Grounds from 1st of June 2024 to 23rd of February 2025 for boys in the age group of 6 to 19 years.

Registration forms are available at the St.Bede's Ground. For further details contact 98400 70486 / 98412 27966.