St Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ crowned champion

CHENNAI: St. Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ earned a 40-run win over Ramachandraa Public School in the final of the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy here on Wednesday.



St. Bede’s scored 179 with JR Nitin Dhamodhar scoring 34. Leg-spinner S Sibeshraj picked up five wickets for 30 runs. In reply, Ramachandraa was all out for 139 as off-spinner Royal Gangwani took five for 18 that included a hat-trick.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: St. Bedes AIHSS ‘A’ 179 in 50 overs(JR Nitin Dhamodhar 34,S Sibeshraj 5/30) bt Ramachandraa Public School Kottivakkam 139 in 40.4 overs (AK Nithin 33, RR Ritvick 30, Royal Gangwani 5/18)