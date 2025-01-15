Sri Lanka spinner Theekshana makes sharp rise in latest ICC Rankings

DUBAI: Hat-trick hero Maheesh Theekshana is the big mover in the fresh ICC Men's One-Day Rankings.

Twenty-four-year-old sensation Theekshana has moved into the top three of the ICC Men's One-Day Rankings for the first time.

The right-arm off-spinner claimed a combined seven wickets in back-to-back ODIs for Sri Lanka in New Zealand, the only recent 50-over cricket on the Men's international calendar this week.

Theekshana's haul included a hat-trick in Hamilton, claiming figures of 4/44 in the first ODI. His efforts in New Zealand were a clear bright spot as Sri Lanka came up short in the series, going down 2-1 to the hosts.

Theekshana (663 ratings points) now enjoys a career-high Rankings tally in the ICC's latest rankings, only six points behind front-runner Rashid Khan (669) and two behind India's Kuldeep Yadav (665), the world's current top two, an ICC report said.

New Zealand quick Matt Henry (635) also enjoyed a strong series, taking nine wickets at an average of 10.33 to move up three spots to equal-ninth in the Rankings alongside Aussie Adam Zampa, which rounds out the top 10.

Mitchell Santner (599) was the only other notable movement near the top of the leaderboard, climbing two places to 15th.

Career-best figures of 3-26 off seven overs helped Asitha Fernando climb up 34 places to equal the 97th spot.

There wasn't much movement in the batter Rankings as the top 10 remains unchanged. Pakistan's Babar Azam (795) remains in the top spot ahead of Indian trio of Rohit Sharma (765), Shubman Gill (763) and Virat Kohli (746).

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (622) scored only four runs in New Zealand, including two ducks, resulting in a five-place Rankings slide to 18th.

Theekshana's form with the ball has also seen the Sri Lankan climb four spots to equal 26th in the All-Rounder Rankings.

Afghanistan star Mohammad Nabi (300) remains in the top spot ahead of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (290).