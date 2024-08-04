Sri Lanka opts to bat in 2nd ODI, India retains same playing XI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the second One-Day International against India here on Sunday.

The hosts have made two changes to the team, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohamed Shiraz missing out, while Kamindu Mendis and Jeffrey Vandersay have come in.

Meanwhile, the tourists have gone ahead with the same team from the opening clash, which ended in a tie.

Teams:

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay.

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.