Sri Lanka appoint Gary Kirsten as head coach ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Kirsten, a former South Africa opener who later built a successful reputation as a coach, will remain in the role until April 14, 2028 and will primarily oversee Sri Lanka’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Confirming the appointment in a media release, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the move is part of its broader effort to revamp the structure of the National High Performance Center and strengthen the national side ahead of major global events.

Kirsten brings with him a wealth of international coaching experience, having previously guided India to the 2011 World Cup triumph during his tenure from 2008 to 2011.

Following his successful stint with India, the 58-year-old also served as head coach of South Africa between 2011 and 2013, a period during which the Proteas rose to become the No.1-ranked team across all three formats.

Kirsten was most recently associated with Cricket Namibia, serving as a consultant during the recently concluded T20 World Cup.