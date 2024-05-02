SRH wins the toss and chooses to bat first against RR

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss and opts to bat first against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The high scorer team this season and table topper are facing this match. Rajasthan Royals are coming back after a win against LSG, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming out after a loss to Chennai Super Kings.

Rajasthan Royals will look to win this match and keep their winning streak going, while Hyderabad will look to win to secure 4th place in the table.