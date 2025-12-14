Squash World Cup: India ousts defending champions Egypt to reach final

CHENNAI: Hosts India produced a commanding performance to defeat defending champions Egypt 3–0 and reach the SDAT Squash World Cup final for the first time here in Chennai on Saturday.

India made the perfect start through national champion Velavan Senthilkumar. The Indian No 2 delivered an assured display against Ibrahim Elkabbani, controlling the tempo and dominating the rallies to secure a straight-games victory.

The second match proved to be the turning point of the tie, as 17-year-old Anahat Singh edged Nour Heikal in a gripping five-game battle. Singh struggled initially against Heikal’s power and attacking intent, with the Egyptian claiming the opening game on a tie-break. The Indian teenager responded strongly, however, showing composure, resilience and flair to turn the match around and clinch a crucial win.

That result left India in a strong position heading into the third match, with national No 1 Abhay Singh tasked with sealing the tie. Facing rising teenager Adam Hawal, Singh was tested throughout a high-quality encounter, but drew on his experience to prevail in four closely fought games, closing out the match 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 and sparking celebrations among the home supporters.

India will now face top seeds Hong Kong, China, in the final. Hong Kong, China, were forced to mount a dramatic comeback in their semi-final against No 4 seeds Japan, having fallen 0–2 behind before Alex Lau and Ka Yi Lee delivered decisive victories to secure progression on games won.