Squash World Cup: India eases past Swiss in opener

CHENNAI: India completed a commanding 4–0 victory over Switzerland, led by assured performances across all four rubbers. National champion Velavan Senthilkumar opened the tie with a hard-fought win against Robin Gadola, recovering from early errors to take the first game 7–6. He maintained his composure in an evenly balanced second game, sealing it on a stroke at 7–6, before tightening his control through deft drop shots to close out the third 7–5.

India’s women’s No 1 Anahat Singh then doubled the advantage with a clinical display against Celine Walser. Anahat's soft hands and sharp drops kept Walser under pressure from the outset as she eased to a 7–1, 7–4, 7–2 win.

In the next match, top-ranked Indian Abhay Singh overpowered Louai Hafez, racing to a 7–0 opener. Hafez pushed back in the second, but Singh edged it 7–5 before wrapping up the tie 7–3 to secure India a comfortable overall triumph.

Joshna sealed the contest by overpowering Stella Kaufmann 7-1, 5-7, 7-2, 7-0.