Squash World Cup: India beats Hong Kong, China, wins title for first time

CHENNAI: Hosts India scripted a memorable triumph at the 2025 Squash World Cup Final as they defeated Hong Kong, China to clinch the title, becoming only the fifth nation to win a major World Squash team event.

In the opening match, 39-year-old Chennai native and former world No 10 Joshna Chinappa faced 32-year-old Ka Yi Lee. Despite Lee’s higher world ranking of 37 compared to Chinappa’s 79, the Indian went in as the favourite, buoyed by a strong run of form reminiscent of her peak years.

Chinappa largely controlled the contest, weathering a brief fightback from Lee before sealing a 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1 victory to give India the early advantage.

Men’s first string Abhay Singh then extended the lead with a commanding performance against Alex Lau, Hong Kong, China’s standout player from the semi-final. Singh, who had won both previous meetings against Lau, was dominant from the outset, combining sharp attacking play with precise length to secure a 7-1, 7-4, 7-4 win in just 19 minutes.

With India leading 2-0, the onus fell on 17-year-old Anahat Singh against women’s first string Tomato Ho. Rising to the occasion, Anahat showed remarkable composure and authority, outplaying Ho 7-2, 7-2, 7-5 to seal the title.

India thus joined Australia, Egypt, England and Pakistan as the only countries to win a major World Squash team championship.

After the match, Chinappa said playing in Chennai with home support had made the occasion special, while Abhay Singh described the night as “unbelievable”, adding that winning in front of his home crowd made it all the more meaningful.

Anahat Singh goes for a drive during the match







