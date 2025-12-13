Squash World Cup: India advances to semis after routine win over South Africa

CHENNAI: India advanced to the semi-final of the Squash World Cup with a relatively straightforward win over South Africa at Express Avenue Mall on Friday, maintaining the fine form they have shown throughout the tournament.

Playing at the mall, the same venue where they won bronze in 2023, India was well aware of South Africa’s threat, especially after the latter held top seeds Hong Kong, China to a 2–2 draw in the pool stage.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa opened the tie with a composed performance against 24-year-old Teagan Russell. The 39-year-old Indian took the opening game 7–4, absorbing Russell’s early pressure and staying consistent through the exchanges. Joshna’s soft touch at the front made it difficult for Russell to control the pace in the second game. Although the South African pulled level at 3–3, errors on the return proved costly as Joshna closed it out 7–4 to put India 2–0 ahead. She wrapped up the match, dominating the third game with tight placements and taking it 7–2.

Abhay Singh then extended India’s advantage with a strong showing against Dewald van Niekerk. Abhay hit the tin to concede the opening point, but a clean nick from the back of the court got him level soon after. The game was briefly halted due to a lighting issue on court, and on resumption, Dewald edged ahead with a well-executed kill shot while Abhay’s counter-drive fell short, giving the South African a 6–5 lead. A long rally followed on game ball, during which Dewald appealed for a let, claiming obstruction, but the referee called ‘no let’, taking the score to 6–6. Abhay then finished the game with a kill to seal it 7–6. Abhay surged ahead and won the third game 7–1.

Anahat Singh completed the sweep with a win over Hayley Ward. After conceding early points in the opening game, Anahat regrouped to take it 7–3. She maintained control in the second game, winning 7–3 again. Ward’s difficulty handling Anahat’s length and pace continued in the final game, which the Indian closed out 7–4.

India’s 3–0 victory sends them into the semi-final with momentum and a clear test ahead against Egypt, the defending champions.