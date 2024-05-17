Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu postpones hostel selection exams

CHENNAI: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has announced the postponement of the state level examinations for the admission of sports hostel students on Friday.

Earlier they have announced that the exams for sports hostel students will be held from 20th March 2024- 25th March 2024.

"Following the heavy rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department, these exams have been temporarily postponed. Dates of state level exams will be announced later," the press release stated.