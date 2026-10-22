Indian National Car Racing Championship season opener in Coimbatore this weekend

COIMBATORE: The 29th season of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship gets underway with qualifying on Friday, followed by 17 races across six categories at the Kari Motor Speedway here this weekend.
The season opener will feature competition in LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, Super Saloon, Indian Junior Touring Cars (IJTC), Indian Touring Cars (ITC), Indian Super Touring Cars (ISTC), JK Tyre Levitas Cup and the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.
The LGB Formula 4 category, a stepping stone into single-seater racing, will feature three races over the weekend, with Dhruv Ghoshwani, Monith Srinivasan, Sandeep Kumar and Saran Vikram among the drivers to watch.
The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, now in its sixth edition, will feature separate grids for amateurs and professionals, with competitors racing on the GT-R650 and GT-R750 platforms, respectively.
Kabir Sahoch and Saurav Dey are among those to watch in the amateur category, while Senthil Kumar, Anish D Shetty and Allwin Xavier will lead the professional challenge.
The Novice Cup will provide emerging drivers a pathway from karting to single-seater racing, while the Super Saloon, IJTC, ITC and ISTC categories will offer touring car competition.
The championship will feature national drivers, international entries from Malaysia and Sri Lanka, and women racers from India.
The races will be streamed live on JK Tyre Motorsport's social media platforms.