Indian hockey teams set for double title defence as Junior Asia Cup begins in China

The women's team, which lifted the Asia Cup trophy in the last two editions, will be led by mid-fielder Khaidem Shileima Chanu this time.

The team has undergone a structured training programme under coach Tim White, who assumed charge earlier this year.

As part of their preparations, an extended squad undertook an exposure tour of the United Kingdom, where they played matches against Scotland Senior Women, USA U-21, England U-21 and Belgium U-21.

India, placed in the Elite Pool, will begin their campaign against South Korea on September 5. The team will then face Malaysia on September 6, before taking on Japan on September 8 and hosts China on September 9.

"Our first game is against South Korea on Saturday, so we are preparing for that. The team has acclimatized well. The weather is a bit cooler (in Moqi), but conditions are good and we are really looking forward to Match 1," said White in a press release issued by Hockey India.

"In terms of our expectations, we prepared well in Bengaluru over a number of months, including a tour of the UK and some games against a combined team.

"We feel our game is in good order and we are well prepared to play against the best teams in Asia. We are looking forward to seeing how our game plan is going to stand up against the best teams. I am sure the girls will do India proud."

Men's team targets record-extending sixth Trophy

The men's team will also enter the competition with the distinction of having won the continental title five times, including the last three editions.

Defender Anmol Ekka will captain the side, while newly appointed coach Frederic Soyez will look to begin his tenure with a title win.

The squad has undergone extensive preparation, including an exposure tour of Belgium, where the team competed against strong international U-21 opposition from Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The team also played a series of friendly games at home against the Malaysian U-21 side in Bengaluru, followed by a three-match series against hosts China in Dalian.

"Our progression has been quite good. The last (friendly) game against China (an 8-2 win for India) was very positive," said coach Soyez.

"It gave our confidence a huge boost heading into the tournament. We spent one week in Dalian, getting used to the conditions in China, before arriving in Moqi ahead of our opening match against Indonesia on Saturday.

"Our main expectation from this tournament is to keep progressing and become more confident and consistent, maintain solid defensive structure and raise our level of performance with every match," Soyez added.

India will open their Pool A campaign against Indonesia on September 5. The title-holders will then face Japan on September 6, followed by matches against South Korea on September 8 and Chinese Taipei on September 9.