Hockey goes with saffron jersey for WC; former players fume, HI defends move

Unveiling the new jersey on its social media pages, Hockey India said the design and colour of the jersey is meant to "tell a story" and carry "India's pride" and was finalised after consultations with players and support staff.

HI also said that saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory and no external pressure guided its decision.

"It was observed that the blue playing uniform tended to blend/merge with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour of international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players," Hockey India said in a statement after former captains like Viren Rasquinha questioned the logic behind the move.

"...the coaches and players suggested alternative colours such as yellow or saffron. After careful consideration, saffron was finalised.

"Apart from addressing the technical requirement, saffron also holds deep significance as one of the colours of our National Flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride," it added.