Pandya fined 10 per cent of match fee, handed one demerit point for knocking bails off

Pandya was found to have breached Level 1 of the Code as he "knocked the bails of the wicket with force while walking back to his run-up" during the match that MI lost by four wickets at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

KKR chased down the target of 148 with seven balls to spare, and Pandya returned wicket-less from his two overs while conceding 13 runs.

"Hardik Pandya was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match'," the IPL said in a statement.