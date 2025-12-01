Spain beats Belgium 2-0 in Jr Hockey World Cup

Madurai: World No 4 Spain placed themselves on course for a quarter-final spot, beating Belgium 2-0 to register its second consecutive win in a Pool D match of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

Spain scored through Juan Prado's (20th minute) field strike and a penalty corner conversion by Bruno Avila in the 32nd minute to emerge winners.

Spain had earlier thrashed Egypt 8-0 in their tournament opener here on Friday.

With this win, Spain top Pool D with six points from two wins ahead of world No. 7 Belgium, who have three points from two matches.

In the next match for the evening, world No. 5 Netherlands defeated Malaysia 6-1 to top Pool E with two wins out of as many games while England thrashed Austria 13-0 to occupy the second spot.