Sneh Rana shines bright for India; Luus, Kapp fifties take SA to 236/4 on a tricky Chepauk wicket

CHENNAI: After a plethora of records were broken on the first day’s play, the Indian Women’s Test team started off Day Two by creating yet another milestone of posting the highest total in the history of women’s Tests by declaring its innings at 603 for six against South Africa here at Chepauk on Saturday. At the end of day two, South Africa trails by 367 runs.

The first session belonged to the home side with India adding 78 runs to the overnight tally. Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Gosh crossed the fifty-run mark each. This was the Indian skipper’s maiden half-century in Tests.

However, when both looked to be on course of crossing the three-figure mark, Harmanpreet got out for 69 (4x4) and with Richa’s dismissal for 86 (16x4), saw India declare with a gigantic first innings total of 603 runs.

This is the highest total recorded in women’s cricket history. Australia held the previous record for the highest total -- 575 for nine declared -- which it posted against South Africa in Perth this February.

The South African openers looked set in their short stay before lunch, putting 29 runs on board in six overs.

However, just after two overs post lunch saw Laura Wolvaardt walk back to the pavilion as Sneh Rana’s good length delivery stayed horribly low to ping the South African skipper plumb in front of middle stump.

Then Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus added 93 runs for the third wicket partnership in the second session. And just when things were looking stable for the away team, a change of ends from Deepti Sharma gave her dividends as she struck a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing the in-form Luus who got her maiden half-century.

And three overs later, Rana’s outside off delivery which came in late saw Delmi Tucker reach out, but got nicked which was taken perfectly by Richa Ghosh behind the wicket.

At the end of the day’s play, South Africa still has six wickets in hand with Kapp and Nadine de Klerk still at the crease.

Brief scores: India 603/6 d (S Verma 205, S Mandhana 149, Harmanpreet Kaur 69, Richa Ghosh 86, J Rodrigues 55) vs South Africa 236/4 in 72 overs (Sune Luus 65, Marizanne Kapp 69 batting, Sneh Rana 3/61)