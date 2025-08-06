Skyesports to host gaming festival in Chennai on Aug 30

CHENNAI: Leading global IP and community builder Skyesports is set to kick off its new pan-India festival series in Tamil Nadu with the inaugural edition of ‘Gaming Thiruvizha’, scheduled for August 30 and 31 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The two-day event marks the opening leg of Skyesports’ larger 'Gaming Mahotsav' initiative and will focus on celebrating the diversity of Chennai’s gaming, anime, and cosplay communities. Entry to the event will be ticketed, with passes available on the KYN app.

Designed as a multi-format cultural festival, the event will feature open LAN tournaments in popular video game titles, a cosplay competition judged by well-known creators and industry professionals, live performances by digital creators, and a merchandise alley blending Indian comics and anime.

An under-16 Chess Championship will also be held as part of the event, offering Chennai’s chess lovers an opportunity to qualify for the national finals in Pune.

“This festival is our vision for India’s gaming culture, raw, rooted, and ready for the global stage,” said Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports to DT Next. “We’re building a homegrown IP that reflects our identity. This is where grassroots gamers, esports athletes, creators, developers, cosplayers, and anime fans come together as one vibrant community.”

Skyesports expects the event to draw a wide demographic, including families and schoolchildren, in addition to gaming enthusiasts. With Chennai’s active creator ecosystem and strong youth participation, organisers believe the city provides an ideal backdrop for the festival’s inaugural edition.

The event is part of Skyesports' efforts to create inclusive, community-led spaces in gaming and pop culture across India.