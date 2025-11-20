Skipper Rohit backs hard work to deliver World Cup success

CHENNAI: For 21-year-old Rohit, the upcoming Junior World Cup in India will be his final appearance at this level. The drag-flicker was part of the Indian squad that finished fourth in the previous edition with nine points, and this tournament offers him a chance to make amends before pushing for a place in the senior team.

The defender from Haryana echoes a statement similar to fellow state athlete and two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker: you do your karma (work) and everything else will fall into place. “For me, winning the World Cup and earning a promotion to the senior team are closely connected. Only if I perform here will I get that chance. This is the pathway, and I just need to perform my tasks and things will fall in place,” Rohit said after a training session ahead of India’s friendly against Argentina on Thursday.

India enters the tournament after winning silver at the Sultan of Johor Cup in October and gaining competitive experience in Europe at the Four Nations Tournament in Berlin. They also completed an intensive training camp that included matches against the senior national side.

“We played a few games against the seniors, where we won and lost, but the experience was important. The pace they play at and the pressure they exert will be similar to what we face in the knockout stages here, so we are prepared for fast, high-intensity matches,” Rohit added.

As one of India’s primary drag-flickers, Rohit also spoke about how defensive structures have become more advanced, making penalty corner conversions harder. “Earlier, a strong strike was often enough, but now teams protect the goal much better. However, with Shardanand Tiwari alongside me, it will be difficult for opponents to predict who will take the shot,” he said, reflecting on missed opportunities at the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Rohit grew up playing cricket before switching to hockey, a sport introduced to him by his cousin. He attended his first trials in Chandigarh and trained under Gurminder Singh for seven years, progressing through the state structure before earning his place in the national squad.

Rohit was chosen by the players: Sreejesh

The announcement of Rohit being named captain for the upcoming Junior World Cup drew widespread attention, considering the squad also includes several experienced players such as Princedeep Singh, Shardanand, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha and Amir Ali. Head coach PR Sreejesh said on Wednesday that all the players were equally capable and that the final decision was left to the team, with the majority opting for Rohit.

“These boys respect each other a lot, and when Amir was captain everyone listened to him. That is the best part of this team, no matter how senior someone is, they respect each other and listen for the betterment of the team,” Sreejesh said.

In a little over a year as coach of the junior side, Sreejesh has already guided the team to multiple medals. However, one of his toughest challenges now awaits at the World Cup on home soil.

“Every day is a test. For the players, winning this is not everything. There is still a long way to go, perhaps the Olympics is the pinnacle. For me, this is one of the most important tournaments because it will help me learn, unlearn and refine strategies,” he added.

On a warm Wednesday morning, the junior team worked on drills that focused on building play from defence, switching through midfield and combining to score, with Sreejesh constantly guiding and correcting from the middle of the pitch.

“I am not the person I was during my playing days. I am a coach now and I keep a bit of distance because the roles are different. I talk, I crack jokes, but I am still a little strict. They can approach me anytime,” Sreejesh said.