Sinner progresses at ATP Finals beating Medvedev

TURIN: World number one Jannik Sinner continued his perfect start at the ATP Finals with a dominant win over Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Playing on home soil in Turin, Sinner won 6-3, 6-4 to top the Ilie Nastase group with three wins from three.

Sinner’s place in the semi-finals had earlier been confirmed by Taylor Fritz’s 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Alex de Minaur.

He returned the favour by seeing off Medvedev, with the Russian needing to beat Sinner in straight sets if he was to qualify ahead of American Fritz.

“No preference [on who I play]. Whoever it is going to be on the other side of the net I will try to play the best tennis I can,” Sinner told Sky Sports.

Top seed Sinner has yet to drop a set in Turin as he seeks an impressive end to a year in which he has won his first two Grand Slam titles, but also been embroiled in an ongoing doping controversy.

“I’m here, I know what I have achieved during this year so I try to step on court with a good mindset,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

“I have a good team around me. I have beautiful people around me who support me daily and wish for me.”

The Australian and US Open champion dropped just two points on serve during the first set as Medvedev was undone by 17 unforced errors.

Sinner broke for a 5-3 lead before serving out the opener and carried his momentum into the second, striking first again.

Medvedev responded to move level at 3-3, but more unforced errors proved costly for the fourth seed and Sinner took advantage to break at 4-4, much to the delight of the partisan crowd.

“I’m here trying to find new ways to improve as a player. I’m here trying to win as many as matches as I can,” Sinner added.