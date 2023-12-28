Shavin’s ton bails out Tamil Nadu in Vijay Merchant Trophy

CHENNAI: Riding on a maiden century from V Shavin, Tamil Nadu reached 216 for five at stumps against Madhya Pradeshon the first day of the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Asked to bat first, TN negotiated the early testing phase of the play with C Moksh Kumar Bhandari contributing a gritty 26.

Shavin, coming out to bat at number four, then took on the challenge compiling his innings patiently. He struck 14 fours in his gutsy knock of 126 (237b). SA Bhavik Dariyo chipped in with a useful 27. For MP, Mohammad Junaid Khan took two wickets for 36 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 216/5 in 91 overs (C Moksh Kumar Bhandari 26, V Shavin 126, SA Bhavik Dariyo 27, Mohammad Junaid Khan 2/36) vs Madhya Pradesh