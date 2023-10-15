Shankar, Prisha crowned Champions of Fenesta Open

NEW DELHI: Manipur’s Shanker Heisnam and Maharashtra’s Prisha Shinde won titles in their respective categories at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

The No. 16 seed Shanker displayed excellent baseline play and defeated seventh seed Thirumurugan V of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-2 to win the boys singles U-16 title.

Prisha won the girls singles U-14 title, beating sixth seed Anandita Upadhyay 6-1, 6-2.

Telangana’s Rishitha Basireddy won the girls singles U-16 title after getting the better of Delhi’s Aishi Bisht 6-4, 6-3 in an exciting encounter that saw some ferocious forehands from both the players.

Top seed Hruthik Katakam of Telangana also shone brightly on the court as he defeated Karnataka’s Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 6-3 to win the boys singles U-14 title.