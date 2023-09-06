Shakib, Mushfiqur within reach of Dhoni-Raina's rare ODI partnership milestone

LAHORE: Bangladesh's experienced duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are closing on a unique record which is held by MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Former Indian batters MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina hold the record for most hundred partnerships (6) for 5th wicket or below in ODIs.

Shakib Al Hasan & Mushfiqur Rahim with their partnership of 100 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 struck their 5th hundred partnership for the 5th wicket on Wednesday. They are now level with the duo of MS Dhoni & Yuvraj Singh who also have combined together to register five hundred partnerships in the ODI.

Bangladesh's famed duo Al Hasan and Rahim forged an exceptional century stand before the Bangladesh skipper fell after scoring a gritty knock of 53(57). A missed time shot from Hasan landed straight in the hands of Fakhar Zaman at the mid-wicket off Faheem Ashraf's delivery.

Rahim also brought up his half-century after taking a double off Ashraf's delivery. It was his 46th ODI half-century.

Coming to the match, Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah shredded Bangladesh's batting order to help hosts bundle out visitors for 193 in just 38.4 over in their Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 here at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan's pace attack was too superheated for Bangladesh as except for Shakib Al Hasan (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim (64) other batters failed to score big.

Rauf was the chief destructor as he bagged four while Naseem Shah claimed three and Shaheen Afridi scalped one. After Shakib's dismissal, Mushfiqur was joined by Shamim Hossain at the crease.

Making things all the more tougher was Pakistan’s pace battery, which was at its regal best. Haris Rauf struck in the 38th over, providing Pakistan with two massive breakthroughs as he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed for 54 and 0 respectively.

Both the batters lost their wickets in a similar way as they ended up giving catches to wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan. Pakistan pacers continued their splendid run in the match when Naseem removed Afif Hossain and Shoriful Islam, bringing an end to Bangladesh's innings for just 193 runs.